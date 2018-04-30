Missing 12-year-old Belle Glade girl found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing 12-year-old Belle Glade girl found

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is no longer looking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Belle Glade.

Miteria L. Baxter has been found and is OK, according to PBSO.

 

