Lion Country safari welcomes 3rd baby giraffe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lion Country safari welcomes 3rd baby giraffe

Lion Country Safari welcomed another baby giraffe, the third born at the Palm Beach County nature preserve this year!

According to a news release, the latest baby, a female they have named Amanzi, was born at 4:50 p.m. on April 23 during an afternoon thunderstorm.

Amanzi, which means water in the Zulu language, was born in front of of guests driving through the preserve just before closing.

The baby giraffe is 6 feet tall and weighs 167 pounds.

While two calves born in February at Lion Country Safari have recently joined the rest of the herd, Amanzi can be seen in a maternity area with mom, Lily.

Lily, who is 9-years-old and father Cupid, who is 13-year-olds, are experienced parents. Lily has birthed four calves and Cupid has sired 12 babies!

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.