Weekend boat fire injures one person

Weekend boat fire injures one person

A boat with seven people aboard caught fire this weekend injuring one, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon just over the line in Palm Beach County, the sheriff's office said.

Martin County said it assisted Jupiter Inlet Colony police with the call in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Everyone made it off the burning boat, the sheriff's office said.

One person suffered leg burns.

The cause of the fire was not released.

