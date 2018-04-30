Man drowns at Boca Bash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man drowns at Boca Bash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A man drowned Sunday at Boca Bash, according to the Boca Raton Police Department.

The event was held on Lake Boca and police said when two men discovered their friend Francis Roselin has disappeared while swimming they contacted a police marine unit.

Marine units along with a PBSO helicopter, Ocean Rescue and the Coast Guard began a search but they were unable to find the 32-year-old from West Palm Beach, police said.

A swimmer later discovered Roselin at the bottom of the Intracoastal Waterway just after 5 p.m.,  according to police who said there were attempts to revive him using CPR.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they ask anyone with more information to call Boca Raton Detective Lazarus Kimsal at (561) 620-6144.

