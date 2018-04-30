Man drowns at Boca Bash

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A man drowned Sunday at Boca Bash, according to the Boca Raton Police Department.

The event was held on Lake Boca and police said when two men discovered their friend Francis Roselin has disappeared while swimming they contacted a police marine unit.

Marine units along with a PBSO helicopter, Ocean Rescue and the Coast Guard began a search but they were unable to find the 32-year-old from West Palm Beach, police said.

A swimmer later discovered Roselin at the bottom of the Intracoastal Waterway just after 5 p.m., according to police who said there were attempts to revive him using CPR.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they ask anyone with more information to call Boca Raton Detective Lazarus Kimsal at (561) 620-6144.

