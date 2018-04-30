Fire danger could rise this week

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Heavy smoke from a 600-acre brush fire forced troopers to shut down I-95 in South Brevard County forcing some Treasure Coast commuters to find a different way to work.

There is fear on the Treasure Coast, despite rain last week, that dry conditions could create a perfect situation for a brush fire to ignite.

James Hall of the Florida Forest Service was prepping his dozer Monday. "Lots of heavy fuels are burning," said Hall.

He responded to two fires this past weekend.

Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Melissa Yunas says there's a lot of dry vegetation still out there east and west of I-95.

High winds are not helping as well.

Norma Laguna in Port St. Lucie has been evacuated twice due to brush fires. Se knows even with some rainfall, the threat remains.

"Not looking forward to another fire," said Laguna.

The fire danger on the Treasure Coast ranges from moderate to high.