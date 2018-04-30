Fire danger could rise this week - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire danger could rise this week

Heavy smoke from a 600-acre brush fire forced troopers to shut down I-95 in South Brevard County forcing some Treasure Coast commuters to find a different way to work.

There is fear on the Treasure Coast, despite rain last week, that dry conditions could create a perfect situation for a brush fire to ignite.

James Hall of the Florida Forest Service was prepping his dozer Monday. "Lots of heavy fuels are burning," said Hall.

He responded to two fires this past weekend.

Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Melissa Yunas says there's a lot of dry vegetation still out there east and west of I-95.

High winds are not helping as well.

Norma Laguna in Port St. Lucie has been evacuated twice due to brush fires. Se knows even with some rainfall, the threat remains.

"Not looking forward to another fire," said Laguna.

The fire danger on the Treasure Coast ranges from moderate to high.

