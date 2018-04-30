Two people shot in unincorporated Lake Worth

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Two people were transported to a local hospital after being shot in unincorporated Lake Worth Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the area of Waterway Drive and Freedom Circle.

Deputies say, a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female were walking along the road together when they were shot.

Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.