Two people shot in unincorporated Lake Worth

Two people were transported to a local hospital after being shot in unincorporated Lake Worth Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the area of Waterway Drive and Freedom Circle. 

Deputies say, a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female were walking along the road together when they were shot. 

Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, officials say. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

