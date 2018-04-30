Two people shot in unincorporated Lake Worth

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
Two people were transported to a local hospital after being shot in unincorporated Lake Worth Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the area of Waterway Drive and Freedom Circle.
Deputies say, a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female were walking along the road together when they were shot.
Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, officials say.
Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
We are investigating a double shooting in the area of Waterway Drive and Freedom Cir Lake Worth. Upon arrival Deputies located a H/M and a H/F whom both had been shot several times and transported to area hospitals with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JVxlSNM4d0