Singer JessLee announces album release concert

Stuart native and a former competitor on NBC's "The Voice" announced a big event to celebrate the release of her new album next month. 

Singer JessLee announced on her Facebook page she is holding an album release concert at the Port St. Lucie Civic Center on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate her new album "Strong."

A portion of each ticket sold for the event will be contributed to the S.T.R.O.N.G. program, created to empower young people to pursue their passions & dreams.

Pre-sale tickets for general admission are $25. Early-purchase prices end May 15, when general admission tickets will be $30.

Learn more here and how to buy tickets to the event.

