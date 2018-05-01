Singer JessLee announces album release concert

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT 2018-05-18 17:39:36 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 12:48 AM EDT 2018-05-19 04:48:19 GMT
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
More >>
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT 2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT 2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ... President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency. More >> President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency. More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 11:14 AM EDT 2018-05-18 15:14:44 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 3:20 PM EDT 2018-05-18 19:20:25 GMT Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
More >>
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT 2018-05-18 09:12:01 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 8:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 12:25:04 GMT
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
More >>
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
More >>
Stuart native and a former competitor on NBC's "The Voice" announced a big event to celebrate the release of her new album next month.
Singer JessLee announced on her Facebook page she is holding an album release concert at the Port St. Lucie Civic Center on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate her new album "Strong."
A portion of each ticket sold for the event will be contributed to the S.T.R.O.N.G. program, created to empower young people to pursue their passions & dreams.
Pre-sale tickets for general admission are $25. Early-purchase prices end May 15, when general admission tickets will be $30.
Learn more here and how to buy tickets to the event. Scripps Only Content 2018