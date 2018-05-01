Boynton Beach considers new dog-friendly beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach considers new dog-friendly beach

At a Tuesday meeting, Boynton Beach city leaders could approve a new place for the public to take their dog.

City Commissioners will consider whether or not to accept the Recreation & Parks Board recommendation to not allow dogs on the beach at Oceanfront Park.

A majority of people surveyed by the city said they were in favor of a dog beach at Oceanfront Park during select days and hours.

Many said they would be willing to pay a permit fee to use the park.

Notes for Tuesday's city commission meeting indicated the Rec & Parks Board chose not to recommend a dog beach after hearing from the public at their February and March meetings, all of which were not in favor of allowing dogs on the beach.

The decision is ultimately up to the Boynton Beach City Commission. The item is up for discussion at Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. 

According to Rover.com here are the best dog-friendly beaches in Palm Beach County:

  • Peanut Island
  • Friends of Jupiter Beach
  • Stuart Beach
  • Juno Beach Park
  • Bark Park Dog Beach in Boca Raton
  • Atlantic Dunes Beach
