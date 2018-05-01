PBSO deputy injured in Southern Boulevard crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO deputy injured in Southern Boulevard crash

A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries after a Tuesday morning crash on Southern Boulevard. 

RELATED: Download WPTV app | Follow us on Facebook

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the deputy was trying to stop a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Southern Boulevard near Haverhill Road.

However, a Jeep was cut off by another vehicle.

The Jeep then swerved and struck the back of the PBSO patrol car. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

However, the airbags inside the deputy's cruiser were deployed, causing him to receive minor injuries. 

Two eastbound lanes were closed at 6:40 a.m. between Kirk Road and Congress Avenue.

All lanes were back open around 7:30 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.