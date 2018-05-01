PBSO deputy injured in Southern Boulevard crash

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries after a Tuesday morning crash on Southern Boulevard.
PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the deputy was trying to stop a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Southern Boulevard near Haverhill Road.
However, a Jeep was cut off by another vehicle.
The Jeep then swerved and struck the back of the PBSO patrol car. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
However, the airbags inside the deputy's cruiser were deployed, causing him to receive minor injuries.
Two eastbound lanes were closed at 6:40 a.m. between Kirk Road and Congress Avenue.
All lanes were back open around 7:30 a.m.
