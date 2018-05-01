Luann de Lesseps arrest: 'I'm going to kill you'

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Video released to FOX 29 shows the night Palm Beach police officers arrested a cast member of the reality television show, The Real Housewives of New York City.

Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested on Dec. 23, 2017 and charged with of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and trespassing.

In the video, de Lesseps is seen in the back of a Palm Beach police cruiser after she was handcuffed.

Watch the full police arrest video below. WARNING: Strong language; discretion advised.

"Don't touch me, I'm gonna kill you!" de Lesseps said while sitting in the back seat of the cruiser.

de Lesseps slips one hand out of her handcuffs and tries to open the door to the police cruiser.

"I've done nothing wrong. Let me out. Let me out, please," de Lesseps said to officers.

Video shows a police officer then open the door and attempt to adjust her handcuffs. She unbuckles her seat belt, he helps her out of the car and then places her back in handcuffs.

"Oh, my God I'm going to get you. I'm going to get you big time,” said de Lesseps.

Palm Beach police initially was called to the Colony Hotel at approximately 11:18 p.m. that night to a report of unwanted people in a hotel room, where they met with hotel security.

According to an arrest report, officers found de Lesseps and her friend, Julie Olson, in the room smelling of alcohol, slurring speech and appearing to be highly intoxicated.

de Lesseps resisted arrest, hit an officer in the face with a door and pushed away officers, the report states.

Her spokesman, Pete Sanders, released a statement to The Associated Press, offering her sincere apologies to anyone she might have offended with her behavior.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court hearing for the case scheduled May 25.

