Jensen Beach man dies in Port St. Lucie crash

A Jensen Beach man has died in a rollover crash in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

 20-year-old Byron Wingfield was northbound on SE Green River Parkway when he veered off the road and lost control shortly before 2 a.m. between SE Melaleuca and SE Berkshire Boulevard, police said.

Traffic homicide investigators said Wingfield's white 1997 Ford F-350 rolled over several times and struck a tree before it came to a stop.

Wingfield was ejected from the truck and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
 
 

