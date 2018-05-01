Police: Driver crashes into gas station & flees - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Driver crashes into gas station & flees

A Port St. Lucie driver faces several charges after crashing into a gas station overnight and leaving the scene, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., a blue PT Cruiser struck the Speedway Convenience Store at  149 NW Bayshore Boulevard.

Arriving officers said they learned the driver drove through the parking lot, jumped the curb, and crashed into one of the store's front glass windows.

Witnesses told police the driver left the scene when he was unable to put the car into reverse and back away from the building.

Police said they later tracked down 23-year-old Melvin Eugene Venable whom they described as sweating profusely, smelling of alcohol, and unclear where he was.

Police said a breath test determined Venable was over twice the legal limit.

They charged him with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting an officer.

A 34-year-old customer received lacerations from flying glass and was treated for non life-threatening injuries, police said.

 

