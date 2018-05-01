Police: Driver crashes into gas station & flees

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A Port St. Lucie driver faces several charges after crashing into a gas station overnight and leaving the scene, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., a blue PT Cruiser struck the Speedway Convenience Store at 149 NW Bayshore Boulevard.

Arriving officers said they learned the driver drove through the parking lot, jumped the curb, and crashed into one of the store's front glass windows.

Witnesses told police the driver left the scene when he was unable to put the car into reverse and back away from the building.

Police said they later tracked down 23-year-old Melvin Eugene Venable whom they described as sweating profusely, smelling of alcohol, and unclear where he was.

Police said a breath test determined Venable was over twice the legal limit.

They charged him with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting an officer.

A 34-year-old customer received lacerations from flying glass and was treated for non life-threatening injuries, police said.