Cops: 11-year-old drugged, sexually assaulted - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: 11-year-old drugged, sexually assaulted

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 35-year-old man sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl after slipping her what he called "energy pills."

Carl Gonzales, 35, of West Palm Beach, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail last week on accusations he attacked the girl in June 2017.

The 11-year-old said her father was hanging out with Gonzales earlier in the night, the arrest report states. When they were sleeping, she said Gonzales slipped her father a pill and then slipped her two of them.

She then blacked out on the living room couch, according to the report. When she woke up, the girl said Gonzalez was standing over her and then molested her.

Her father told detectives he knows Gonzales “sometimes puts Xanax in girls' drinks.”

A toxicology report shows alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax, was in the girl’s system.

Relatives took her to the hospital, where she tested positive for sexual abuse, according to the report.

Gonzalez appeared before a Palm Beach County judge Friday morning, who ordered him to be held without bond. He is charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.