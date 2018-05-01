Cops: 11-year-old drugged, sexually assaulted

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 35-year-old man sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl after slipping her what he called "energy pills."

Carl Gonzales, 35, of West Palm Beach, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail last week on accusations he attacked the girl in June 2017.

The 11-year-old said her father was hanging out with Gonzales earlier in the night, the arrest report states. When they were sleeping, she said Gonzales slipped her father a pill and then slipped her two of them.

She then blacked out on the living room couch, according to the report. When she woke up, the girl said Gonzalez was standing over her and then molested her.

Her father told detectives he knows Gonzales “sometimes puts Xanax in girls' drinks.”

A toxicology report shows alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax, was in the girl’s system.

Relatives took her to the hospital, where she tested positive for sexual abuse, according to the report.

Gonzalez appeared before a Palm Beach County judge Friday morning, who ordered him to be held without bond. He is charged with sexually assaulting a minor.