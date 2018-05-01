Cops: Man threatened to kill Martin Co. Sheriff

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says a man who threatened to kill Sheriff William D. Snyder is now behind bars.

Deputies arrested Thomas Lazzaro, 43, for threatening a law enforcement officer after a multi-agency effort across South Florida.

“The sheriff is dead meat,” Lazzaro reportedly said to Martin County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers on April 24.

Lazzaro called the sheriff’s office three times, threatening Sheriff Snyder, according to an arrest report.

“Tell the sheriff I’m going to murder him,” said Lazzaro in the report during one of the phone calls. Then, he hung up. The dispatcher notified detectives and pinged the suspect’s cell phone for a location.

The ping showed the cell phone was on I-75 in Bonita Springs.

Records show Lazzaro was previously arrested by Stuart Police for a domestic incident and was Baker Acted.

A mental health facility told MCSO Lazzaro called them, threatening to kill a staff member. Detectives listened to a phone call Lazzaro made while incarcerated at the Martin County Jail and reported matching his voice to the voice on the call to dispatchers.

Hours later, Lazzaro reportedly called MCSO for the third time and identified himself. He said he “lost his temper” when placing the calls and did not actually intend to kill the sheriff, the report states.

Pings showed Lazzaro driving across Alligator Alley, towards Broward County. Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Lazzaro at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

Lazzaro is being held at the Martin County Jail without bond.