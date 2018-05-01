Man shot, killed in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot, killed in Riviera Beach

A man has been shot and killed in Riviera Beach, according to a police spokesperson.

The victim was shot at 1600 West 11th Street and traveled by foot to 1100 Avenue R where he died, police said.

Police have not identified the victim and have released few other details.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.