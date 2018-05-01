Local Army recruiter facing child porn charges

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A staff sergeant Army recruiter based at William T. Dwyer High School is facing child pornography charges.

The FBI arrested Danilo Fernandez II on charges of attempted production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to the criminal complaint, Palm Beach County School District police investigated allegations by a female student who said Fernandez exchanged messages through phone messages and Snapchat. The victim also claimed Fernandez had sexual contact with her against her wishes when she was 17 years old.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office conducted a forensic examination of the victim's telephone and Snapchat account, where they observed conversations between Fernandez and the victim of a sexual nature. The conversations also revealed Fernandez requesting that the victim send him sexually explicit videos.

If found guilty, Danilo Fernandez II could face a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment for the charge of attempted production of child pornography, 20 years imprisonment for the charge of receipt of child pornography, and life imprisonment (10 year minimum mandatory) for the charge of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. If found guilty he also faces up to $765,000 in fines.