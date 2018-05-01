Credit card scam concerns Boynton Beach police

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach police are warning residents to be wary of a scam that cost one woman several thousand dollars.
"A resident was called to meet up with a gentleman at her house and provide him with credit cards and PIN numbers and there he was able to get them from her and take money out of her account," said Boynton Beach Police Officer Rachel Baldino.
That victim lost almost $7,000.
"We are worried about our residents' safety. If they are willing to come to your home and ask you for those things, maybe it could escalate into something else," Officer Baldino said.
Officer Baldino says if you have doubts, hang up and then call your bank to make sure your credit cards have not been compromised.
The police department offers these tips:
Banks WILL NOT use a third party to contact you about activity on your account, and there is no such thing as having a credit card “serviced.” No bank will ever say a representative needs to come to your home and take your credit cards. Do not ever allow anyone into your home that you don’t know or did not hire to perform a service. Do not give out your personal information over the phone, and do not give anyone your credit cards and PIN.