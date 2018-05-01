Credit card scam concerns Boynton Beach police

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach police are warning residents to be wary of a scam that cost one woman several thousand dollars.

"A resident was called to meet up with a gentleman at her house and provide him with credit cards and PIN numbers and there he was able to get them from her and take money out of her account," said Boynton Beach Police Officer Rachel Baldino.

That victim lost almost $7,000.

"We are worried about our residents' safety. If they are willing to come to your home and ask you for those things, maybe it could escalate into something else," Officer Baldino said.

Officer Baldino says if you have doubts, hang up and then call your bank to make sure your credit cards have not been compromised.