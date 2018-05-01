SFWMD holds mock hurricane drill for 2018 season

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

One month from Tuesday, we mark the start of hurricane season.

Wind speed gets the headlines, but water is what kills.

That's why the South Florida Water Management District staged a mock drill to prepare for the worst case scenario.

One of the scenarios was a billboard blocking the S155 canal in West Palm Beach. This could possibly cause flooding, impacting hundreds of people nearby.

In the drill today, crews would have to open other structures.

Debris is typically the main concern and today they practiced solving those problems during a storm.

"Relieve flooding there," said Pete Kwiatkowski with the district. "This whole exercise is about shaking the cob webs out."

"This is a mirror image of what Irma gave the district in real life," said Beth McElroy with the South Florida Water Management District.

A lot what learned after Hurricane Irma.

"I think we really learned a lot about how we can manage debris that generated," said McElroy.