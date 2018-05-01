Security guard injured in shooting shares story

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

As a community mourns the loss of a local mother shot in a drive by shooting outside a local nightclub, we are hearing from one of the security guards who survived.

“I didn’t realize at first that I was shot. I kind of just smelled the gun powder,” said Alex Kearney, who was working security at a La Isla del Encanto when someone drove by and opened fire.

“Literally from there, just out of my peripherals, I see a vehicle drive by and just heard the shots.”

Kearney told us it all started when two groups began to fight. He and another security guard where trying to break them up.

“I kind of just dropped to the ground. I didn’t really know what happened, just fell to the ground felt pain in my knee."

His boss, Alberto Rios, the head of security at the club, shared cell phone video with News Channel 5 showing the brawl he believes led up to the shooting.

While initial reports said his guards were armed, Rios said that was not the case and even if they had been there would have been no opportunity for them to fire at the shooter.

Another security guard was also injured.

“He took a good look at him so I just want them to catch this guy because no human being deserve to die like that,” said Rios.

There was total of 4 people shot outside the club. The only one who didn't survive was 24-year-old mother of two Kassandra Morales.

“You don’t want to believe it. As a parent and as a mom you don’t want to believe it,” said Sofia Esquivel.

Esquivel became close with Kassandra over the last two years. Their sons play on the same team.

Esquivel says Kassandra was with the team the Saturday morning before the shooting, never imagining it would be the last game they would all cheer at together.

"She was just always smiling, always supportive of her son and all the children.”