Boy struck by vehicle in Palm Springs

Boy struck by vehicle in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. -- A boy was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Palm Springs.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Almar Road and Narcissus Avenue at 7 p.m.

First arriving firefighters found a pediatric patient had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the roadway.

The child was transported by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

