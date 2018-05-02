Population boom expected in Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Population boom expected in Palm Beach Co.

In the next decade, the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast could see a 25 percent to 35 percent growth in the population.

Dr. Jerry Parrish, the chief economist at the Florida Chamber Foundation, spoke Tuesday at the annual small business conference at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce.

Parrish said it should come as no surprise as Florida's population continues to grow. The key is to make sure the area is ready for that growth.

"The medical center has replaced the golf course as the anchor amenity," Parrish said. "That's great because people can tell their kids and grandkids I'm fine. I'm a golf cart ride away from a medical center in case I need something."

Parrish said Florida currently has a quarter million jobs that need to be filled.

The key is to work closely with places like state colleges to ensure that future graduates are being trained for those open positions.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.