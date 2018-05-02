Population boom expected in Palm Beach Co.

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
In the next decade, the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast could see a 25 percent to 35 percent growth in the population.
Dr. Jerry Parrish, the chief economist at the Florida Chamber Foundation, spoke Tuesday at the annual small business conference at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce.
Parrish said it should come as no surprise as Florida's population continues to grow. The key is to make sure the area is ready for that growth.
"The medical center has replaced the golf course as the anchor amenity," Parrish said. "That's great because people can tell their kids and grandkids I'm fine. I'm a golf cart ride away from a medical center in case I need something."
Parrish said Florida currently has a quarter million jobs that need to be filled.
The key is to work closely with places like state colleges to ensure that future graduates are being trained for those open positions.