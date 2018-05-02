Vero doctor convicted in woman's fatal overdose

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Vero Beach doctor has been convicted in a Wellington woman's fatal opioid overdose.

Court records show that Dr. Johnny Clyde Benjamin was found guilty in Fort Lauderdale federal court last week of several charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute furanylfentanyl which resulted in death.

Benjamin had been working as an orthopedic surgeon in Vero Beach. Authorities say a Wellington, Florida, woman died in September 2016 after overdosing on counterfeit oxycodone pills, which were actually furanylfentanyl.

An investigation determined that Benjamin was the source of the pills and that he involved with the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills outside the South Florida area.

Benjamin faces up to life in prison at a July 6 sentencing.