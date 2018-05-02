Vero doctor convicted in woman's fatal overdose - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero doctor convicted in woman's fatal overdose

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Vero Beach doctor has been convicted in a Wellington woman's fatal opioid overdose.

Court records show that Dr. Johnny Clyde Benjamin was found guilty in Fort Lauderdale federal court last week of several charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute furanylfentanyl which resulted in death.

Benjamin had been working as an orthopedic surgeon in Vero Beach. Authorities say a Wellington, Florida, woman died in September 2016 after overdosing on counterfeit oxycodone pills, which were actually furanylfentanyl.

An investigation determined that Benjamin was the source of the pills and that he involved with the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills outside the South Florida area.

Benjamin faces up to life in prison at a July 6 sentencing.

