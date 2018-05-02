Vero doctor convicted in woman's fatal overdose

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
Court records show that Dr. Johnny Clyde Benjamin was found guilty in Fort Lauderdale federal court last week of several charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute furanylfentanyl which resulted in death.
Benjamin had been working as an orthopedic surgeon in Vero Beach. Authorities say a Wellington, Florida, woman died in September 2016 after overdosing on counterfeit oxycodone pills, which were actually furanylfentanyl.
An investigation determined that Benjamin was the source of the pills and that he involved with the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills outside the South Florida area.
Benjamin faces up to life in prison at a July 6 sentencing.