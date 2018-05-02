Atlantic HS football star dies after bike crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Atlantic HS football star dies after bike crash

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) — A highly-recruited high school football player has died days after he was injured when a dirt bike he was riding collided with a sports utility vehicle.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said 17-year-old Marc'Allan Derac was injured April 22 in Greenacres.

Officials said the vehicles crashed on a dark road. A report says the SUV was turning when the dirt bike crashed into it. Sheriff's officials say the dirt bike didn't have headlights.

Derac was on the Atlantic High School football team and had received offers from Syracuse, Iowa State, the University of South Florida and Western Michigan.

Associated Press 2018

