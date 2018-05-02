Atlantic HS football star dies after bike crash

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) — A highly-recruited high school football player has died days after he was injured when a dirt bike he was riding collided with a sports utility vehicle.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said 17-year-old Marc'Allan Derac was injured April 22 in Greenacres.
Officials said the vehicles crashed on a dark road. A report says the SUV was turning when the dirt bike crashed into it. Sheriff's officials say the dirt bike didn't have headlights.
Derac was on the Atlantic High School football team and had received offers from Syracuse, Iowa State, the University of South Florida and Western Michigan.
