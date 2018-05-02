Wellington charter withholds teacher pay, again - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington charter withholds teacher pay, again

The financial woes continue for a struggling charter school in Wellington.

Eagle Arts Academy has once again failed to meet payroll again after the school did not reach a deadline to pay a loan agreement.

Paychecks, which were supposed to be sent Monday, now won't be received by teachers until May 11.

The school said a second check would follow on May 15 as scheduled.

Teachers' pay was first delayed in April.

Palm Beach County Schools voted to close the charter school because of its money problems. Eagle Arts leadership has appealed that decision.

