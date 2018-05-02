Suspect arrested in $128K sledgehammer heist

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a West Palm Beach-area sledgehammer attack and theft of thousands of dollars in February.

Roady Sanozier, 38, is charged with hitting a courier, employed by Cord Financial Services, with a sledgehammer and stealing $128,000 in a heist at a business center on North Australian Avenue in Mangonia Park.

On the day of the attack, the suspect fled the scene in a black Toyota Tundra.

Law enforcement searched a neighborhood near the scene the day of the attack and robbery but did not arrest anyone.

Sanozier, a former Cord Financial employee who was fired in August 2017 for stealing more than $36,000 in cash from the company, was developed as a possible suspect in robbery.

A probable cause affidavit said that Sanozier posted a video on April 21 of himself near a black Toyota that was parked beside his car.

Using that information, detectives traced the video to a home in Coral Springs, where they found him and took him into custody on April 25.

Sanozier admitted to police that he wired $13,000 cash to Haiti on Feb. 17 and bought three vehicles for a total cash value spent of $97,500.

A friend of Sanozier owned the Toyota Tundra, but investigators believe Sanozier was the getaway driver the day of the robbery.

He faces homicide, battery, robbery and larceny charges in connection with the attack.