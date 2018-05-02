Cops: Woman hits boyfriend with car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Woman hits boyfriend with car

A man is hospitalized after his girlfriend struck him with her car following a domestic argument, according to Port St. Lucie police.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of W. Dunbrooke Circle.

Police said the man got out of the car and began walking down the street and the woman then dropped off her baby at their house, drove back to where the man was walking and hit him.

Video posted by police shows crime scene tape around a car which appears to have a big dent in the hood and a shattered windshield.

The man, described as the woman's 24-year-old live-in boyfriend, was airlifted to a hospital with head trauma.

Police did not say if the 22-year-old woman was detained.

They did not identify either person but said the investigation continues. 

 

 

