Man shot, killed in Riviera Beach ID'd

A man who was shot and killed in Riviera Beach after people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire Tuesday afternoon has been identified.  

The shooting happened just before 3:30 May 1, in the 1600 block of West 11th Street.

One of the vehicles left the scene and the other crashed near the 1100 block of Avenue R. The victim, 32-year Jerome Lashawn Thomas, got out of the vehicle, walked a few feet and collapsed in a yard, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for information and ask anyone who knows something to call them at (561) 845-4123 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

 

 

  

