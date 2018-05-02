Man shot, killed in Riviera Beach ID'd

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A man who was shot and killed in Riviera Beach after people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 May 1, in the 1600 block of West 11th Street.

One of the vehicles left the scene and the other crashed near the 1100 block of Avenue R. The victim, 32-year Jerome Lashawn Thomas, got out of the vehicle, walked a few feet and collapsed in a yard, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for information and ask anyone who knows something to call them at (561) 845-4123 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.