Charges filed against Riviera building official

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The State Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against Riviera Beach building official Ladi March, who also goes by the name Ladi Goldwire.

According to the probable cause affidavit by the State Attorney’s Office, Goldwire falsely stated she was the city’s building official when she did not have the proper licensing.

Goldwire was hired on Jan. 10, despite the fact she did not have a building official license. She then got a provisional license in May but investigators say she acted as building official from Jan. 10 to May 7, without any license.

Detective Zac Aldridge of the Office of the State Attorney said in his report that Goldwire’s actions as building official “caused development companies to change schedules, incur losses and remit fees.”

Investigators are also looking at the relationship between Goldwire and city councilmember Lynne Hubbard.

“From multiple reports, there is information that Council Lynne Hubbard instructed Danny Jones (then-city manager) to hire Goldwire,” the report said.

According to reports, Goldwire has turned herself in but was given a court date.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail.

