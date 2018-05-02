Justice delayed for family of DUI crash victim - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Justice delayed for family of DUI crash victim

A family grieving over the loss of their son will have to wait even longer to learn the fate of his accused killer. 

“He hit my son at 108 miles per hour and I don't think he realizes the devastation that he caused that child's body," said Andrea Lipinski. 

Lipinski’s son, Jason Laux, 24, was killed when investigators say he was rear-ended by Jacob Gordon while driving in Loxahatchee on Aug. 21, 2017. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Gordon and he was charged with DUI manslaughter.

Gordon was scheduled to plead guilty to the charges Wednesday morning, but his attorney said in court the deal fell apart and they are now headed for trial.

"It's just unbelievable, it's been nine months and we just want it over," said Mary Wanzcak, a friend of the family.

After the crash, PBSO said Gordon, who was driving drunk, ran from the crash. He was found a few blocks away hiding under someone's car.

Laux’s father, a PBSO deputy himself, was too distraught to talk after court Wednesday. But Lipinski said she understands that this is how the criminal justice system works.

"Jason's dad and I are just dreading this. This is his first birthday and it's coming, the reality is setting in."

Gordon is also charged with vehicular homicide, driving with an expired license, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and trespassing.  

State records show Gordon was arrested in South Carolina twice for DUI, in February and March 2017.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in October. 

Watch family and friend's react to Jason Laux's death in 2017 below.

 
