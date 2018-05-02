Are there more victims after recruiter's arrest?

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

What federal investigators say happened between a 17-year-old and an Army recruiter working at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens is very graphic.

The teenager eventually went to police claiming Staff Sergeant Danilo Fernandez II second sexually assaulted her.

The criminal complaint says they started texting each other in October 2017 and things escalated when Fernandez asked if she "snaps" (messages through the Snapchat app) and claimed there is something they need to talk about: "Hence the reason to snap lol."

She says she does, then asks: "Would anything be held against me in terms of recruitment and seeing if I qualify."

The FBI believes Fernandez goes by the name "stormsoldier 11."

He opens up the Snapchat by saying: "Can I trust you with this cause no one has or knows about this and I'm not trying to go to jail here?"

The government alleges that Fernandez eventually encouraged the teenager to take and send him lewd and lascivious images and videos.

In November, the teenager said Fernandez drove her to the Army recruiting office in Stuart and on the ride back to Palm Beach Gardens Fernandez had sexual activity with her when she was a minor.

He faces federal child pornography and enticement charges.

According to the Army, Fernandez has been in the service since June 2001 and has been serving as a recruiter since June 2014 at the Jupiter Recruiting Station. The Army says he has worked with Dwyer High School and Martin County High School.

The Army listed several awards he has achieved: Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medals, Meritorious Unit Citations, Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbons.

The Army says it is cooperating with the investigation and Fernandez has been suspended from all recruiting duties during the investigation.

Investigators are also wondering if there are any other victims and if there are to contact FBI Miami at (754) 703-2000 and reference the PBCRecruiterVictims, or email: PBCRecruiterVictims@FBI.GOV.