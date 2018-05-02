Front-end loader kills man at sugar mill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Front-end loader kills man at sugar mill

A man died in an industrial accident in South Bay Wednesday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as 81-year-old Rene Trujillo of Canal Point.

Florida Crystals described Trujillo as an independent contractor.

A spokesperson said he got out of his truck and stepped in the path of a front-end loader.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and no foul play is suspected, PBSO said.

The sheriff's office said the victim is now at the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy has been scheduled.

The sugar mill is located at 21250 S. US Highway 27,  in South Bay.

Story updated to clarify the incident is being described as an accident and no foul play suspected.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.