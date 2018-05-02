Coach remembers athlete killed in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coach remembers athlete killed in crash

A football coach is fondly remembering a standout star who died days after the dirt bike he was riding collided with another vehicle. 

17-year-old Marc’Allan Derac was a junior defensive back at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach.

He had received several Division-One scholarship offers. 

His high school coach, TJ Jackson said he was numb when he heard the news of Derac’s death. 

“Very coachable, no matter what you say to the kid he is going to turn it into a positive,” said Jackson. 

Jackson said Derac was a great role model on and off the field. “Just outside of football, he was just a great human being, someone that every father would love to have as a son.”

Atlantic high school students dedicated their Twitter announcement to Derac on Wednesday. 

 
The school said it plans to have a public vigil and is working out the details.  The football program will have a spring game on May 16 and plans to find a way to honor Derac. 

