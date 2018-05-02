Coach remembers athlete killed in crash

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A football coach is fondly remembering a standout star who died days after the dirt bike he was riding collided with another vehicle.

17-year-old Marc’Allan Derac was a junior defensive back at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach.

He had received several Division-One scholarship offers.

His high school coach, TJ Jackson said he was numb when he heard the news of Derac’s death.

“Very coachable, no matter what you say to the kid he is going to turn it into a positive,” said Jackson.

Jackson said Derac was a great role model on and off the field. “Just outside of football, he was just a great human being, someone that every father would love to have as a son.”

Atlantic high school students dedicated their Twitter announcement to Derac on Wednesday.

Announcements: May 2 & 3: Today we honor the life and legacy of our fallen eagle, 11th grader, Marc Derac. Please take time to watch the announcements and re-tweet so everyone can celebrate Marc's life. @pbcsd @southPbcsd @ATL_Eagles @atlantic_sga @AtlanticIB @CounselorsACHS pic.twitter.com/Qq4DNqk93V — Atlantic HS Announcements (@ATLEagleNews) May 2, 2018



The school said it plans to have a public vigil and is working out the details. The football program will have a spring game on May 16 and plans to find a way to honor Derac.