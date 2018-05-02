Rising gas prices felt beyond the pump

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Many of you might be taking note of the rising gas prices. The national average is the highest it’s been since 2014. Here in Florida the state average is around $2.73 a gallon.

It’s generally when we’re filling up that we immediately notice those higher prices. What you may not realize is the ripple effect that could soon be felt beyond the pump.

For Ken Henderson with Henderson Landscaping, the grass is always greener when gas prices are low.

“It affects us no doubt,” said Henderson.

He estimates between the tools and his truck, he goes through about 50-60 gallons of gas a week.

So when gas prices go up, like they are right now, his business feels it.

While he’s able to manage for now, if the prices continue to rise, you could feel it too.

“It definitely puts it in my mind and if it continues I will have to pass it on the the consumer,” said Henderson.

Fuel is also a necessary ingredient for the Rolling Chefs Food Truck business.

“The generators, this is what powers the food truck. They’re the heart of my business. If I don’t have generators unfortunately we can’t operate,” said Eminely Rivera, who owns the food truck with her husband.



On top of the generators, she also has and the van that helps haul around the truck part of the food truck.



“You've got to always pay market prices and they go up and down and definitely it affects the business when they go up,” said Rivera.

While these chefs do their best to find cost effective menus for their customers, if gas prices continue to rise, Rivera says she might have no choice but to adjust their menu prices.

“Yeah a small business, unfortunately it will eventually end up passing those expenses on to our consumers, which we try to avoid but you can hold just so much with increasing prices and eventually you just got to raise the prices to be able to compensate."