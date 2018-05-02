Man dies when driving on I-95 in Indian River Co - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies when driving on I-95 in Indian River Co

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old man died while driving down I-95 in Indian River County on Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says Charles F. Stiwalt of Lake Mary, Florida was driving southbound on I-95 near mile marker 151 in Indian River County at 3:15 p.m. when he suffered a medical episode.

His vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the grass shoulder. The vehicle continued until it collided with a fence located on the western shoulder of I-95.

Stiwalt was transported to Indian River Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

