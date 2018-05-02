PBSO investigating suspicious death of female - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO investigating suspicious death of female

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating the suspicious death of a female in Highland Beach.

Police responded to a welfare check in the 3100 block of South Ocean Avenue at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female.

PBSO Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators were sent to the scene to investigate further.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

