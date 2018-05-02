House explodes while police on scene

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were outside, having responded to a report of a barricaded person.

At least three police officers in North Haven were seen being placed into ambulances, WFSB-TV reported.

Residents near the home said on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake around 8:30 p.m.

Video shows police rushing to the scene and a raging fire. Sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

Police did not immediately release any details about why they were there, but issued road closures and asked that people to avoid the area.

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control more than an hour later.

State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation.

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University.

It's 27 miles south of Hartford, Connecticut's capital.