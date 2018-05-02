Jupiter girl to join Cub Scouts

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The Boy Scouts of America is dropping the word 'boy' from the name of its program for teens, calling it Scouts BSA, a move welcomed by families with girls in the scouting world.

“You get to be outdoors and you get to have fun with all your friends," said Zoie Rosemeyer, who is seven years old and lives in Jupiter.

"It gives us the opportunity to choose something that we can do all together," said Abbie Rosemeyer, Zoie's mom.

Zoie has pretty much been a scout her whole life because her brother Tobie joined Cub Scouts when he was in first grade.

"At the first camping trip at Tanah Keeta, she was eight weeks old, so she’s literally grown up in the woods as a Cub Scout," Abbie said.

“Being good citizens, being good people and being trustworthy to everyone," said Jason Rosemeyer, her dad.

Zoie got to tag along on all the activities, but she couldn't get badges or be an official Scout member.

However, that'll change in June. Zoie will get to become what she’s always been, a Cub Scout.

"I think it’s amazing that she can go through the whole entire program just as I did," Tobie said.

When she gets to be her brother’s age she’ll also now be able to continue advancing through the newly announced Scouts BSA, all the way up to earning the coveted eagle scout award.

“Now she doesn’t get to be a tagalong anymore. She gets to be a real live Scout and she gets to be recognized and participate 100 percent and it’s exciting," Abbie said.

“Girls can be involved in everything that boys get to do," Zoie said.

Zoie is also in Girl Scouts. People may ask why she wants to join Boy Scouts too. She says it’s more fun. Her mom said it’s really because Boy Scouts offers more opportunities for the whole family to get involved and they really enjoy spending that time together.