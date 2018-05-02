Accusations fly high in Riviera Beach meeting

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The Riviera Beach City Council meeting Wednesday night was so heated, Chair Tonya Davis Johnson called for a recess.

“This is ridiculous,” Davis Johnson said.

It all started when Councilman Terence Davis gave a detailed powerpoint presentation, accusing Councilwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson and Mayor Thomas Masters of revenge, retaliation, and harassment of staff members.

He based the allegations on the suspension of Interim Public Works Director Terence Bailey. Masters had suspended him for a week over allegations his department had removed campaign signs from private property.

Miller-Anderson said Davis’ presentation was propaganda and said he should have instead had a presentation on his missing text messages.

WPTV asked the city in November for 82 text messages from Davis’ city-issued phone.

After WPTV filed a lawsuit over the these public records, the city said Davis’ messages had been professionally deleted.

When WPTV asked to examine the councilman’s phone, the city said the phone had fallen into the ocean.

“I was having a wonderful day at the beach, enjoying myself, unfortunately it fell in the water right in front of me,” Davis told Contact 5 Investigator Wanda Moore on Wednesday. “That was it. I didn’t throw anything. It fell right there in the water at the shoreline. That’s all it did.”

Meanwhile, very little was said tonight about the city’s building official, who is now facing criminal charges from the State Attorney’s Office for allegedly falsely stating she was a certified building official.

Council briefly discussed if the city should launch its own investigation into the building official and if she should be allowed back to work, but those questions were not answered during Wednesday’s city council meeting.