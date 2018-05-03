Dirty Dining: Roaches at Delray club's kitchen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dirty Dining: Roaches at Delray club's kitchen

A Delray Beach country club had to temporarily shut its doors after inspectors found roaches in the kitchen.

State inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations say they not only found live flying insects inside the Del Aire Golf Club food prep area, they also found nine live roaches inside the kitchen.

Inspectors put a stop sale on potentially hazardous food at Del Aire Golf Club due to temperature abuse. Gravy was measured at 57 degrees.

Inspectors temporarily closed Shanghai City Chinese in Boca Raton last Wednesday. They found "approximately 30 dry roach droppings on top of dish wash machine."

PS 561, a food truck in Lake Worth that serves hot dogs was shut down last week, for failing to have a food license.

