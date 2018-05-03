Cops: Man wanted to smoke joint with Trump

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
Marrone said he found a credit card that he thought was a gift from God so: "I bought myself a plane ticket to Florida to go see the President," the report states.
A detective investigating the case said Marrone intended to drive to Mar-a-Lago, walk in and talk to Mr. Trump about "the static and frequency feedback that I constantly hear emanating from my basement and from fans and in my head." He wanted to figure out what they are saying, the report noted.
Marrone also admitted that he had been kicked out of the Supreme Court Building in Ohio as well as several courthouses, according to the report.
It was decided that Marrone met criteria for the Baker Act which allows for an individual to be involuntarily committed.
An investigator said while checking Marrone's bag a white substance was discovered that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office charged Marrone with possession of a schedule II substance.