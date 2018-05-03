School lockdown lifted in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School lockdown lifted in Lake Worth

Deputies were dispatched to 1100 block of South Federal Hwy. to investigate a shooting call in Lake Worth.

A section of Federal Highway was initially closed to traffic from 9th Avenue S to around 18th Avenue S.

A precautionary lockdown at South Grade Elementary has been lifted.

The sheriff's office said an argument between two men resulted in both of them being injured. They have been transported to a hospital, PBSO said.

PBSO Violent Crimes Division detectives and PBSO Crime Scene Investigators were sent to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.