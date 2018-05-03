Series of drug-related arrests made in St. Lucie

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six people they say are “responsible for spreading dangerous drugs throughout [the] county.”

Among the arrestees, undercover detectives report finding heroin, fentanyl, stolen firearms.

"The great work of our detectives shows how committed our agency is in ridding our community of these deadly drugs," said Sheriff Ken Mascara in a written statement. "We will not stop and will continue to do everything in our power to put these dealers out of business and behind bars."

Sabrina Biscoglio, 25, was arrested in Rhode Island on April 26 after a search warrant was conducted at her Port St. Lucie home. Biscoglio was charged with three counts of possession of heroin, three counts of sale, manufacturing or delivery of heroin, three counts of unlawful use of a communications device, and one count of trafficking in heroin.

She was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on April 28th after fleeing to Rhode Island and is being held on a $475,000 bond.

Deputies arrested Alana Ventrella, 28, and Ryan Merritt, 29, on May 2 in the 1700 block of Cameo Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Detectives reported finding more than 10 grams of heroin, a stolen firearm, and drug packaging supplies while searching their home.

Ventrella was charged with possession of heroin over 10 grams, possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $60,750 bond.

Merritt was charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of heroin over 10 grams, possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $64,500 bond.

A tip from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office led to deputies finding 301 grams of meth (the largest amount seized by the agency), one gram of cocaine, half a gram of fentanyl, 20 grams of marijuana, more than 29 prescription pills in the Port St. Lucie home of Shawn Christopher, 38, Elizabeth Wilson, 37, and Kristin Bolden, 32.

The three were arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.