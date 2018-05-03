Red light camera law challenge rejected - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Red light camera law challenge rejected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida drivers hoping the state Supreme Court will toss out their red light camera tickets won't be getting their fines returned.

The court rejected an argument Thursday that the city of Aventura gave too much power to an outside vendor to determine whether photos caught by the cameras were traffic violations.

The ruling preserves the state's red light camera law, which some lawmakers have unsuccessfully fought to rescind in recent years.

Luis Jimenez challenged the fine he received in 2011. While he didn't deny running the red light, his lawyers argued that law enforcement — not camera vendors — should be enforcing traffic laws.

