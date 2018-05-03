Red light camera law challenge rejected

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida drivers hoping the state Supreme Court will toss out their red light camera tickets won't be getting their fines returned.
RELATED: Interactive map of Florida red light cameras
The court rejected an argument Thursday that the city of Aventura gave too much power to an outside vendor to determine whether photos caught by the cameras were traffic violations.
The ruling preserves the state's red light camera law, which some lawmakers have unsuccessfully fought to rescind in recent years.
Luis Jimenez challenged the fine he received in 2011. While he didn't deny running the red light, his lawyers argued that law enforcement — not camera vendors — should be enforcing traffic laws.
