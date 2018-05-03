2 Wellington bank robbery suspects wanted

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
WELLINGTON, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and a woman who robbed a Chase Bank located in the Village of Wellington recently.
An unknown female and male suspect entered the bank on April 27, 2018 and committed a bank robbery.
The woman is described as white, early twenties, approximately 5' 4", thin build, with blonde hair and red highlights. She was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
The man is described as white, early twenties, 180-200 pounds, approximately 6' 0" tall with a tattoo of a tear drop below his left eye. He was seen wearing a black hat and gray hoodie.
The Chase Bank location is in the 1400 block of Greenview Shores Boulevard in the Village of Wellington.
If you have information regarding this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
