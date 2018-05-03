2 Wellington bank robbery suspects wanted - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and a woman who robbed a Chase Bank located in the Village of Wellington recently.

An unknown female and male suspect entered the bank on April 27, 2018 and committed a bank robbery.

The woman is described as white, early twenties, approximately 5' 4", thin build, with blonde hair and red highlights. She was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

The man is described as white, early twenties, 180-200 pounds, approximately 6' 0" tall with a tattoo of a tear drop below his left eye. He was seen wearing a black hat and gray hoodie.

The Chase Bank location is in the 1400 block of Greenview Shores Boulevard in the Village of Wellington.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
 

