2 Wellington bank robbery suspects wanted

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and a woman who robbed a Chase Bank located in the Village of Wellington recently.

An unknown female and male suspect entered the bank on April 27, 2018 and committed a bank robbery.

The woman is described as white, early twenties, approximately 5' 4", thin build, with blonde hair and red highlights. She was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

The man is described as white, early twenties, 180-200 pounds, approximately 6' 0" tall with a tattoo of a tear drop below his left eye. He was seen wearing a black hat and gray hoodie.

The Chase Bank location is in the 1400 block of Greenview Shores Boulevard in the Village of Wellington.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

