Red flag warnings likely through the weekend - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Red flag warnings likely through the weekend

Red flags were flying at all the beaches in Martin County Thursday. High surf and the potential for dangerous rip currents kept most beach goers out of the water.

“You can’t really go very deep because the waves just kind of knock you right over,” said Kendra Praedel in town from Michigan.

It was also beach bummer for those like Maggie O’Connor and her mother who were in town from chilly Chicago hoping for a chance to swim.

“We stepped foot in the water, but we weren’t able to go all the way in because it was a little intimidating,” said O’Connor.  

Martin County Ocean Rescue confirmed it had at least one water rescue Thursday in Hobe Sound. The lifeguards warned to expect these rough conditions through the weekend.

“Definitely if you’re going to come to the beach, not only swim at a guarded beach, come up to the life guard check in with the life guard ask them if theres going to be any kind of dangers,” said Captain Ian Montgelas with Ocean Rescue.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.