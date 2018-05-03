Red flag warnings likely through the weekend

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
Red flags were flying at all the beaches in Martin County Thursday. High surf and the potential for dangerous rip currents kept most beach goers out of the water.
“You can’t really go very deep because the waves just kind of knock you right over,” said Kendra Praedel in town from Michigan.
It was also beach bummer for those like Maggie O’Connor and her mother who were in town from chilly Chicago hoping for a chance to swim.
“We stepped foot in the water, but we weren’t able to go all the way in because it was a little intimidating,” said O’Connor.
Martin County Ocean Rescue confirmed it had at least one water rescue Thursday in Hobe Sound. The lifeguards warned to expect these rough conditions through the weekend.
“Definitely if you’re going to come to the beach, not only swim at a guarded beach, come up to the life guard check in with the life guard ask them if theres going to be any kind of dangers,” said Captain Ian Montgelas with Ocean Rescue.