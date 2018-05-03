New safety app for St. Lucie students, staff - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New safety app for St. Lucie students, staff

St. Lucie County Public School announced a new tool for students, teachers and administrators to use to report anything concerning or suspicious they see on their school campus.

District leaders announced they have added an emergency alert button to the St. Lucie Public Schools app. 

In the app, users can describe exactly what they are seeing or hearing, include pictures, and instantly submit the information to school officials.

The district can immediately notify law enforcement if needed.

It’s a way to continue giving students and staff ways to implement “see something, say something,” and comes on the heels of a comprehensive review of security and safety measures on school campuses.

“The ability to include mass texting software support for instantly relaying information to authorities is valuable to the overall safety of students and staff.  Our Board remains committed to the continued security enhancements of our schools,” said Superintendent E. Wayne Gent.

Lincoln Park Academy student, Mason Allen, says he is glad to see the district offer new ways to report suspicious activity.

“Any positive steps toward safety in schools is good,” Allen said. “I think this is a good step in the right direction, there’s no such thing as too much safety."

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement, "“We continue to look for ways to make students, teachers and administrators feel safe and be safe on campus. This is one more tool for law enforcement to be quickly engaged in a dangerous situation on a campus."

People using the app can remain anonymous, and the app is free.
 

