New safety app for St. Lucie students, staff

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

St. Lucie County Public School announced a new tool for students, teachers and administrators to use to report anything concerning or suspicious they see on their school campus.

District leaders announced they have added an emergency alert button to the St. Lucie Public Schools app.

In the app, users can describe exactly what they are seeing or hearing, include pictures, and instantly submit the information to school officials.

The district can immediately notify law enforcement if needed.

It’s a way to continue giving students and staff ways to implement “see something, say something,” and comes on the heels of a comprehensive review of security and safety measures on school campuses.

“The ability to include mass texting software support for instantly relaying information to authorities is valuable to the overall safety of students and staff. Our Board remains committed to the continued security enhancements of our schools,” said Superintendent E. Wayne Gent.

Lincoln Park Academy student, Mason Allen, says he is glad to see the district offer new ways to report suspicious activity.

“Any positive steps toward safety in schools is good,” Allen said. “I think this is a good step in the right direction, there’s no such thing as too much safety."

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement, "“We continue to look for ways to make students, teachers and administrators feel safe and be safe on campus. This is one more tool for law enforcement to be quickly engaged in a dangerous situation on a campus."

People using the app can remain anonymous, and the app is free.

