Community supports local boy with rare disease

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The community came together Thursday to raise money for a local family that will live at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis for the next year and a half, after 4 year old Slater Bushman was diagnosed with a rare disease.

Yellow for nueroblastoma and purple for pediatrics, the two theme colors were prevalent.

It was Team Slater night at Guanabanas in Jupiter.

His brother, mom and dad are with him in Memphis for the long haul.

“This is the only way to feel like I’m doing something,” said Slater’s grandmother, Sheryl Aschfort. Slater’s immune system is so weak, she said, it’s better if she stays in Florida for now.

Casey Lambert, a family friend, set this up.

“This is the most selfless family that there is,” she said.

One day the Bushman’s were in south Florida. The next, they’re in Memphis, leaving life here behind to save Slater.

“We want to make sure their home, their cars, their everything, are not a worry in their day to day life because what’s more important is that the four of them are together and they’re there for him,” she said.

The embodiment of hope showed up.

Karter Strand was diagnosed at two and a half years old with the same disease as Slater. He has his hair back. His boyhood back. His treatment ended in September last year. His last check in March care back clean.

His mom, Laurie, knows what the Bushmans are up against.

“They have a long, long road ahead of them. But, stay positive, find a reason to laugh everyday. That’s what got us through. Even in the bad times, without laughter and joy in your life, it’s kind of hard to pull through each day,” she said.

The Bushman’s, in a text, said they’re crying happy tears thanks to this village of strangers that came out to support them.

Casey Lambert hoped to raise $20,000 with various raffles and silent auctions. The “Go Fund Me” is over $30,000 at last check.

Shane Bushman, Slater’s dad, is in a band called String Theory. Shane’s bandmates performed at Guanabanas and donated their tips to the family.