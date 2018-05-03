School employees awarded with new BMW leases - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School employees awarded with new BMW leases

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two of Palm Beach County's top school employees were honored Thursday night with a special gift.

Both the winners of the Teacher of the Year Award, Sarah Ray from Dreyfoos 
School of the Arts, and the School-related Employee of the Year Award, Antoinette Ingraham-Rolle of Congress Middle School, were surprised at an award ceremony.

Both women received a two-year lease on a new BMW from event sponsor Braman Motorcars.

In addition to the winners, nominees for the awards were also honred at the ceremony.

