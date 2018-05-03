School employees awarded with new BMW leases

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two of Palm Beach County's top school employees were honored Thursday night with a special gift.
Both the winners of the Teacher of the Year Award, Sarah Ray from Dreyfoos School of the Arts, and the School-related Employee of the Year Award, Antoinette Ingraham-Rolle of Congress Middle School, were surprised at an award ceremony.
Both women received a two-year lease on a new BMW from event sponsor Braman Motorcars.
In addition to the winners, nominees for the awards were also honred at the ceremony.