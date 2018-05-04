Man suffers critical burns in PSL house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man suffers critical burns in PSL house fire

A man suffered critical burns Thursday night after a Port St. Lucie house fire.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the fire occurred at a home in the 500 block of SW Violet Ave around 7:35 p.m. 

One man was transported by in critical condition helicopter to a burn center.

Another man and a woman were also displaced and will be staying with family in the area.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

