66-Year-old man ID'd in WPB double shooting

66-Year-old man ID'd in WPB double shooting

West Palm Beach police said a 66-year-old man died in a Thursday afternoon double shooting.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 7100 block of Deer Point Lane after a report of shots fired.  This neighborhood is just off of Jog Road and north of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Police arrived and found Timothy Keathley dead at the scene. 

A second man, whose name hasn't been released, was also located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition at an area hospital.    

Police said they are not searching for any suspects in the shooting.

